Danish hardcore band Cabal have officially inked a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Records. Regarding the news, Cabal comment, “We are beyond ecstatic and proud that CABAL is now a part of the Nuclear Blast family. A lot of the bands that we grew up listening to and idolising were signed to Nuclear Blast, so joining the roster ourselves feels quite surreal, in the best way possible way, for a bunch of fanboys like ourselves. Having the opportunity to work with such an incredible team is truly a dream come true for us. This is a new and exciting chapter for CABAL. We can’t wait to release our best material yet with Nuclear Blast Records, and we’re ready to take our musical careers to the next level.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO