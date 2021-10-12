What Is the Future of Title?

What trends in the title/close space do you foresee dominating in the second half of the year?. Petrie: Increasing automation and technology in the title/close process, as a springboard for ramping up production volume, will continue to be top of mind for lenders for the remainder of 2021. It’s the way the industry is headed, and there will be no slowing that momentum. As COVID-19 and its emerging variants continue to shape consumer behaviors and the way we conduct business, it’s only natural that consumers’ desire for digital experiences will continue to grow and that they seek out lenders who can deliver these experiences.