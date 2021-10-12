How to Clean an Instant Pot to Make It Look Brand New

When we think of meats, it's usually the "big three" that come first to mind: beef, pork, and chicken. There's also turkey, fish, and shellfish. Lamb, however, is often regarded as a more exotic option along the lines of bison or duck. Why should this be? Family Farm Livestock suggests that lack of availability as well as high prices may be contributing to lamb's lack of popularity. Another factor they mention is that lamb doesn't come in too many cuts. When you want to eat beef, there are a number of steak options to choose from, and there's also prime rib, roast beef, and ground beef. With lamb, however, your store may offer nothing more than a leg of lamb as well as some lamb chops.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO