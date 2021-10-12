Niles City Council considers the future of the NODE

NILES — The future of an outdoor social space in downtown Niles was a topic of discussion Monday. Monday evening, the Niles City Council discussed the Niles Outdoor Dining Experience, known as the NODE. During the Committee of The Whole meeting, City Administrator Ric Huff reported an anonymous donor had given the city $10,000 to make improvements to the NODE, a social area located on a closed section of road at Main and Second streets. The area, which features lighting, a gas-powered fire pit and seating, officially opened to the public in December of last year. In early spring, the council voted 5-2 to keep the NODE in its current location until at least April 2022.