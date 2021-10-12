The movement to put translators’ names on book covers is working.
This September 30th—International Translators Day—a group of translators, writers and publishers signed an open letter asking that translators be named on the covers of the books they translate. “It is thanks to translators that we have access to world literatures past and present,” wrote Jennifer Croft and Mark Haddon in the open letter. “It is thanks to translators that we are not merely isolated islands of readers and writers talking amongst ourselves, hearing only ourselves.” Now, the open letter’s impact is becoming clear: publisher Pan Macmillan UK has announced that, going forward, translators will be acknowledged “on the book cover and all promotion materials” for all new publications and reprints.lithub.com
