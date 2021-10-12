CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The movement to put translators’ names on book covers is working.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis September 30th—International Translators Day—a group of translators, writers and publishers signed an open letter asking that translators be named on the covers of the books they translate. “It is thanks to translators that we have access to world literatures past and present,” wrote Jennifer Croft and Mark Haddon in the open letter. “It is thanks to translators that we are not merely isolated islands of readers and writers talking amongst ourselves, hearing only ourselves.” Now, the open letter’s impact is becoming clear: publisher Pan Macmillan UK has announced that, going forward, translators will be acknowledged “on the book cover and all promotion materials” for all new publications and reprints.

TheDailyBeast

Sally Rooney Will Not Translate New Book With Israeli Publisher

The novelist behind Normal People and Conversations with Friends has declined to sell the translation rights for her new book to the Israeli-based publishing house that translated her previous works. Sally Rooney said that “it would be an honor” to have her latest book, Beautiful World, Where Are You, translated into Hebrew, but could not do it via an Israeli company in response to “a call from Palestinian civil society.” She expressed “my solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice, and equality.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Marguerite Duras on Finding Stories Everywhere

The following is adapted from Marguerite Duras’ Writing and first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. I’d like to tell a story that I first told to Michelle Porte, who had made a film about me. At the time, I was in what we might call a state of expenditure in the “little” house that is attached to the main house. I was alone. I was waiting for Michelle Porte in that state of expenditure. I often stay alone like that in calm, empty places. A long time. And it was in that silence, on that day, that I suddenly saw and heard, on the wall, very near me, the final moments in the life of a common fly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here’s the shortlist for the 2021 T.S. Eliot Prize.

The T.S. Eliot Prize has just announced this year’s shortlist. Each year, the award seeks to celebrate the author with the best new collection of poetry published in the UK and Ireland. Described by Andrew Motion, the former English Poet Laureate, as “the prize most poets want to win,” the prestigious award offers £25,000 to the winning poet, and £1,500 each to the those shortlisted. Previous winners include Bhanu Kapil, Anne Carson, and Ocean Vuong.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here’s the shortlist for the 2021 Baillie Gifford Prize for Nonfiction.

Today, the Baillie Gifford Prize, the UK’s most prestigious annual prize for nonfiction, announced their 2021 shortlist. “I’m not sure I’ve ever been on a judging panel on which I’ve felt so invigorated and excited by the shortlist as I have on this Baillie Gifford Prize panel,” said Andrew Holgate, this year’s chair of judges. “Every one of these books is an enveloping read. There’s attack here, deep learning, challenge, keen analysis and revelation, but above all, there is outstanding storytelling, and deep pleasure to be had in reading all six of the books on this list.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Olga Tokarczuk
Jhumpa Lahiri
Valeria Luiselli
Literary Hub

Famous Writers’ Houses: A Taxonomy

Do you remember the game MASH? If not, it was a weirdly entertaining pen-and-paper fortune-telling game—huge in middle school—in which you and your friends gave yourself various options that were then selected by, essentially, random (the number of letters in your name, the number of dashes or swirls your friend could make on the paper before you said stop; any human-powered number-generation system would work). Categories were endless (partners, pets, jobs, number of children, etc.) but it was the titular options of MASH that told you where you were going to live: in a Mansion, Apartment, Shack, or House. Like a horoscope, these categories are vague enough to be relatively predictive. Anything can be a mansion if you want it to be.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Solange has launched a community library of rare books and art by Black creators.

Cool resource alert: Variety has reported that Solange, through her Saint Heron studio, is launching a community library of “esteemed and valuable” books by Black creators. Readers can borrow any book from the collection of rare, author-inscribed and out-of-print literary works to up to 45 days, free of charge in the U.S. According to Saint Heron’s materials, the library’s focus is “education, knowledge production, creative inspiration and skill development through works by artists, designers, historians, and activists from around the world . . . We believe our community is deserving of access to the stylistically expansive range of Black and Brown voices in poetry, visual art, critical thought and design.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

16 new books to look for this week.

Just when you thought your TBR pile couldn’t get any bigger, this week brings us new titles from Rebecca Solnit and Elizabeth Strout, as well as a celebration of Black cinema, a look behind-the-scenes of The Godfather, and a survival guide from Jane Goodall. *. Rebecca Solnit, Orwell’s Roses. (Viking)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Translators#Book Cover#The Bookseller#Big Five
Literary Hub

Richard Powers on the Duplicity of Bewilderment

First Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated to bringing their carefully chosen words to print as well as the impact writers have on the world we live in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

8 Great Novels That Take Place Over the Course of a Day

A book that takes place in one day offers immersion in a character’s life and consciousness, with the added resonance of a creative constraint that mirrors our own lived experience of 24 hours with changing light, ticking numbers, and the book-ends of sleep. My attempt to try this in nonfiction—Supremely Tiny Acts: A Memoir of a Day—was inspired by the books below, each capturing the pulse of life in a day’s odd mixture of the mundane and the dramatic. I was also inspired by James Joyce’s Ulysses and Essay Daily’s “What Happened” project, in which hundreds of essayists each wrote about the same day in their lives as the day unfolded.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

How Photography Shaped Wright Morris’s Fiction

Welcome to Lit Century: 100 Years, 100 Books. Combining literary analysis with an in-depth look at historical context, hosts Sandra Newman and Catherine Nichols choose one book for each year of the 20th century, and—along with special guests—will take a deep dive into a hundred years of literature. In this...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Shropshire Star

Sally Rooney defends decision to block Hebrew translation of new book

The author’s previous two novels were translated by Israel-based Modan. Sally Rooney has defended her decision not to sell the translation rights to her new book to an Israeli-based publishing house, saying she wants to express her solidarity with the “Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Four-Volume Book Collection Puts Focus on Work of Artist-Photographer Kali

“She was a West L.A. mother on the surface who had a shockingly vibrant secret life as a prolific artist and photographer,” says journalist and documentarian Matt Tyrnauer, who wrote the introduction to “Kali,” a new four-volume collection of the artist’s work from powerHouse Books. “In fact, she was an innovator in the art of photography.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

'Handmaid's Tale' author outrages liberals by sharing column about erasure of women

Author Margaret Atwood faced backlash from progressives after sharing a column about the erasure of women. On Tuesday, "The Handmaid’s Tale" author posted an opinion piece on her Twitter account from the Toronto Star titled, "Why can’t we say ‘woman’ anymore?" The article wrote that "’Woman’ is in danger of becoming a dirty word" due to social justice political correctness.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Dorottya Rédai on the Importance of LGBTQ Fairy Tales

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Dorottya Rédai, the author of A Fairy Tale for...
SOCIETY
Augusta Free Press

Local author works with big names in fishing on new children’s book

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Local author Joshua Mutters has written a book designed to entertain as well as to inspire those that read it to get outdoors. Let’s Go Fishing features 25 different types of freshwater fish as well as techniques used to catch them. The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Writing from Home: Lessons from a Novelist-Slash-Small-Town Newspaper Columnist

The newspaper has been shrinking for years, losing pages the way a sick person sheds weight. The Monday edition of the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram is now so thin that a reader can skim its pages in a matter of seconds. Sad, yes. But this isn’t a sad story, the story of another small-town newspaper gone belly-up. This is a story about place, about craft, about community, and about exchanging ego for something more valuable—citizenship.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Can You Guess These Famous Writers Based on Their Very First Author Bios?

One of my favorite things to do in used bookstores is to pick up old editions of early books by now-famous writers, just to see what kind of packaging their books received when they were just starting out. Turns out that some of the biggest names in English-language literature also began their careers with scant author bios, tepid reviews, and random blurbs! (Okay, some of them were big from the start too, but that’s neither here nor there.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“I Did Not Want Her Name to Be Synonymous with Madness.” Heather Clark on Writing Sylvia Plath

Writing can be lonely work; WMFA counters that with conversation. It’s a show about creativity and craft, where writer and host Courtney Balestier talks shop with some of today’s best writers and examines the issues we face when we do creative work. The mission of WMFA is to explore why we writers do what we do, so that we can do it with more intention, and how we do what we do, so that we can do it better.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

