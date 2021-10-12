CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First set of coins from American Women Quarters Program to enter circulation in 2022

By Kevin S. Held
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON – The United States Mint is sharing the official designs for the first five coins in its American Women Quarters Program. Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint will issue five quarters each year commemorating the accomplishments of American women in a variety of fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.

