First set of coins from American Women Quarters Program to enter circulation in 2022

The American Writers Museum (AWM) today announced it is a grant recipient of the Teaching with Primary Sources (TPS), a Library of Congress program. The AWM will use the $47,811 in funding toward its Exploring the Writing Process with Primary Source Materials project, which will combine the museum’s existing student education offerings with the Library’s digitized resources to create lessons in two forms – live synchronous interactions with classrooms and an asynchronous online portal for teachers to use in class – that will help to inspire and motivate students, and show them that writing is a process and a craft, and something they can and should do. The online materials and specially-designed curricula for middle and high school students will be free and available to teachers nationwide to complement their classroom writing instruction.

MUSEUMS ・ 7 DAYS AGO