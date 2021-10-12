James Blake Has Come to Terms With His Underrated Influence

For a decade, James Blake has crafted an idiosyncratic sound: His early work as a minimalist electronic producer fused unfiltered synthesizers with lyrical collage and lush R&B chords; he describes his 2013 hit “Retrograde” as both apocalyptic and romantic. But his subversive production shows up on three of the most important albums in recent history: Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN,” and Frank Ocean’s “Blonde.” Before Blake, it sounded like pop was caught in the same four-chord loop, but he has slowly infused the charts with his harmonic melancholy. His new album, “Friends That Break Your Heart,” includes his most compelling songs yet, all resting on those familiar wandering chords that send us on an emotional journey. Switched On Pop co-host Charlie Harding spoke with Blake about his harmonic inventiveness.