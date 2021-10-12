CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

James Blake Has Come to Terms With His Underrated Influence

By Charlie Harding, Nate Sloan
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a decade, James Blake has crafted an idiosyncratic sound: His early work as a minimalist electronic producer fused unfiltered synthesizers with lyrical collage and lush R&B chords; he describes his 2013 hit “Retrograde” as both apocalyptic and romantic. But his subversive production shows up on three of the most important albums in recent history: Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN,” and Frank Ocean’s “Blonde.” Before Blake, it sounded like pop was caught in the same four-chord loop, but he has slowly infused the charts with his harmonic melancholy. His new album, “Friends That Break Your Heart,” includes his most compelling songs yet, all resting on those familiar wandering chords that send us on an emotional journey. Switched On Pop co-host Charlie Harding spoke with Blake about his harmonic inventiveness.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Review: Elton John taps some talented friends for new album

“The Lockdown Sessions,” Elton John (Interscope Records)It's been more than 35 years since Elton John recorded with Stevie Wonder and that's clearly way, way too long. But the wait is over: The legends join on the new gospel-flavored song “Finish Line,” enlivened by Wonder’s trademark harmonica and John’s piano work. It's a victory lap of a song.It's also a highlight of John’s 16-track album “The Lockdown Sessions,” which sees the Rocket Man outsmart the pandemic by working with an eclectic mix of artists, from Stevie Nicks to Lil Nas X. Not all of it works, but most of it does,...
MUSIC
shorelinemedia.net

James Blake on new album, music video starring FINNEAS

Grammy-winning recording artist and producer James Blake discusses his new album, comparison culture and working with his girlfriend Jameela Jamil to bring comedy into his most recent music video. (Oct. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
MUSIC
Daily Herald

James Blake's post-pandemic album finds clarity in chaos

NEW YORK -- In a year where every interaction came with a risk, people across the world were forced to reassess relationships. Grammy-winning recording artist and producer James Blake was no different. 'œI could see around me that it wasn't only me who was reevaluating friendships,' said Blake. 'œHaving to...
MUSIC
Spin

James Blake Wants You to Feel Something

Ten years ago, James Blake released his debut album. The English songwriter-producer has a self-described analytical brain, which he uses to examine his old music and improve upon it. Within that past decade, Blake has slowly earned his spot as one of the most prominent indie-pop musicians out there. His list of collaborators includes Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Bon Iver, SZA, Travis Scott, and many others. He’s an artist that, despite his sparse compositions, only grows in stature.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Drake
theartsdesk.com

Album: James Blake - Friends That Break Your Heart

While Friends That Break Your Heart closes with three tracks, including the title song, that fulfil my Blake stereotype, ie translucently wet Bon Iver-tronica, there’s also much on board that is impossible not to admire. Blake did, after all, begin his career with huge promise and originality. A decade ago...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Nas, Don Toliver, James Blake and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Nas, Don Toliver and James Blake, who released the new single “Big Nas” and the albums LIFE OF A DON and Friends That Break Your Heart respectively. Also joining this week’s selection are fresh offerings from Lute, Koffee, Kay Young, Paris Texas, Robert Glasper with D Smoke and Tiffany Gouché, Joshua Crumbly and Masego with JID and Big Boi.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

James Blake on Social Media, Collaborations and Making His New Album in Lockdown

James Blake probably had a busier 2020 than most people. The British artist spent the year putting together and releasing two EPs, each of which offered a starkly different direction for his output. The first, October’s Before, nodded to the dance music and club culture that Blake has his roots in, while the second — aptly titled Covers — consists of six piano-led covers, including a new version of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” which quickly achieved millions of streams.
MUSIC
The FADER

James Blake on how comedy and a creative breakthrough inspired new album

In the latest episode of The FADER Interview podcast, David Renshaw gets the lowdown on Blake’s fifth album. The FADER Interview is a podcast series in which the world’s most exciting musicians talk with the staff of The FADER about their latest projects. We’ll hear from emerging pop artists on the verge of mainstream breakthroughs, underground rappers pushing boundaries, and icons from across the world who laid the foundations for today’s thriving scenes. Listen to this week’s episode of the podcast below, read a full transcript of this week’s episode after the jump, and subscribe to The FADER Interview wherever you listen to podcasts.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Chord Progression#Ambient Music#Pop Music
The Guardian

James Blake: Friends That Break Your Heart review – a breakup album with a difference

Assume Form, James Blake’s 2019 album, detailed his joy at being in love. Blake’s other half, the actor Jameela Jamil, politely requested he find a new subject next time. He has obliged with a record about the pain of sundered friendships. Last year’s lockdowns helped him sort the keepers from the energy vampires; a few of these songs were trialled during Blake’s Instagram Live gigs in 2020.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

James Blake Teams Up With JID & SwaVay For Haunting Track "Frozen"

James Blake is an incredibly talented singer-songwriter who has teamed up with various hip-hop artists in the past. Every time Blake comes through with a new project, you can typically hear some rap sprinkled throughout, and on his new album Friends That Break Your Heart, that is exactly what we got. With the track "Frozen," we see Blake merging styles with the likes of JID and SwaVay, who come together for a truly haunting track.
MUSIC
musictech.net

James Blake shares which synths were vital in the creation of his new album, Friends That Break Your Heart

Following the release of his latest album, Friends That Break Your Heart, UK producer James Blake has revealed which gear was essential in the production of the album. Speaking about the track, I’m So Blessed You’re Mine, Blake tells Billboard that the Five12 Vector Sequencer was used for the introduction of the track. He also explains how the track was originally meant for superstar siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
udiscovermusic.com

Watch The Video For James Blake’s ‘Funeral’ Ft. Slowthai

James Blake has released a new version of his track “Funeral” featuring slowthai. You can check out the song’s official video below. “Funeral” premiered last night on Radio 1 as the station’s ‘Hottest Record In The World’. The track is taken from Blake’s fifth studio album, Friends That Break Your Heart, released on October 8 via Polydor in the UK and Republic Records in the US.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

James Blake Drops New Melancholic Version of “Funeral” Featuring slowthai

James Blake has just released a new version of his track “Funeral” featuring slowthai. The track is originally from Blake’s fifth studio album, Friends That Break Your Heart, which was released on October 8 via Republic Records. The video has a very melancholic feel to it, with a single camera spinning slowly in circles around black and white footage of what seems to be some sort of procession.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

James Blake Holds a 'Funeral' on 'Fallon'

James Blake appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his recent song “Funeral” with the help of U.K. rapper Slowthai. The duo took the emotive track’s title literally, evoking a mourning event on the late night show’s stage. The performance comes a day after Blake released a music video for...
CELEBRITIES
soundofboston.com

Mercury Retrograde: James Blake

Keyboard wizard and spectral singer-songwriter, James Blake, transported the Wang Theatre audience into his own futuristic dimension on the almost-eve of his fifth album release. James Blake floated onto the Wang Theatre stage in an ethereal white caftan. Seated on his own elevated platform but hidden behind an expansive keyboard,...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Event Review: James Blake Delivers Spellbinding Hollywood Bowl Performance

Throughout the past decade, James Blake has built a rock solid following with his dynamic voice, compelling songwriting and experimental production. Collaborating alongside of some of the world's biggest artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Frank Ocean, the 33 year old artist continues to captivate the world by storm. Currently touring in support of his fifth studio album, Friends that Break Your Heart, James Blake delivered a mesmerizing performance to a nearly sold out audience at his recent Hollywood Bowl performance.
MUSIC
AFP

Elton John: 'I'm more excited about music than ever'

Elton John might be 74 and struggling with a dodgy hip, but his musical taste remains far cooler than most guys half his age. While most ageing rockstars are happy to rehash the sounds of their glory days, Sir Elton is more likely to be found in a studio with the likes of Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and Lil Nas X. Admittedly, many of the collaborations for "The Lockdown Sessions", his new album out Friday, had to happen over Zoom due to the pandemic, but it remains a testament to his omnivorous taste for new sounds. "If you're my age and still learning from other musicians, that's the greatest gift of all," said John.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: CL & Jhené Aiko

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd. “I really want a lot more Asian pop stars,” says CL. The South Korean pop singer, 30, is already doing her part to meet that demand — as is the woman she’s talking to, Jhené Aiko, 33. Both artists started making music at a young age, and they’re both still reaching brand-new peaks in their...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy