USF researchers combat mask shortages, pollution with new technology
Researchers at the University of South Florida have created a technology that addresses both disposable face mask shortages and pollution concerns surrounding mask disposal. Two assistant professors at USF have invented a way to rapidly disinfect and electrostatically recharge N95 respirators, making the masks safe to reuse and restoring their effectiveness against Covid-19 and other airborne viruses. In a study published in Environmental Science and Technology, the researchers proved their sterilization technology could restore an N95 respirator’s efficiency to about 95%. They achieved the same efficiency after 15 cycles of treatment.stpetecatalyst.com
