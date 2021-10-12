CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF researchers combat mask shortages, pollution with new technology

By Mark Parker
Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of South Florida have created a technology that addresses both disposable face mask shortages and pollution concerns surrounding mask disposal. Two assistant professors at USF have invented a way to rapidly disinfect and electrostatically recharge N95 respirators, making the masks safe to reuse and restoring their effectiveness against Covid-19 and other airborne viruses. In a study published in Environmental Science and Technology, the researchers proved their sterilization technology could restore an N95 respirator’s efficiency to about 95%. They achieved the same efficiency after 15 cycles of treatment.

