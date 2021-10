I am going to say... no... I think that PVP will always be a huge compontent and it will be added onto with future expansions but I think as the game goes on people will want PVE content which is what I expect them to focus on the most. Considering PVE was added during the last legs of devoplment I expect the PVE element to be more fleshed out. I mean a lot of people in global chat say they play the game like its a PVE game and have a blast. They will have to add on that to keep players.

