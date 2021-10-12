President Jim Ryan competes in 10th consecutive Boston Marathon

While most of the sporting world has had its eyes on baseball playoffs, the NFL, Alabama losing, the WNBA Finals, and the starts of NBA and NHL preseason, the running world is in the midst of a six week gauntlet. Runners from all over the world will compete in the so-called Marathon Majors in a compressed six week window. Marathons in Berlin, Tokyo (virtual due to the pandemic), Chicago, Boston, London, and New York City are usually spread throughout the year, but due to cancellations last year, races were postponed and rescheduled right on top of one another.