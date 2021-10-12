CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Jim Ryan competes in 10th consecutive Boston Marathon

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most of the sporting world has had its eyes on baseball playoffs, the NFL, Alabama losing, the WNBA Finals, and the starts of NBA and NHL preseason, the running world is in the midst of a six week gauntlet. Runners from all over the world will compete in the so-called Marathon Majors in a compressed six week window. Marathons in Berlin, Tokyo (virtual due to the pandemic), Chicago, Boston, London, and New York City are usually spread throughout the year, but due to cancellations last year, races were postponed and rescheduled right on top of one another.

Huron Daily Tribune

Elkton couple to participate in Boston Marathon Monday

When Matthew Lewis was 5 years old, he struggled to keep pace with his father, Mark Lewis, as they practiced running races on Dickerson Road near Colling. Now, as an adult, the Elkton resident is headed to the 125th Boston Marathon on Oct. 11, and so is his wife, Carrie.
The Baltimore Sun

With breakaway speed and punishing runs, Dunbar football star Devin Roche drawing comparisons to former great Tavon Austin

Before the start of Dunbar’s football season, Poets coach Lawrence Smith enthusiastically offered a take to everybody he talked football with. “You’ve got to see this kid,” he declared. “I’m telling you, this kid is special.” Time and time again, Dunbar’s electric running back Devin Roche has proven his coach correct. The 5-foot-7, 165-pound junior, in his first varsity season, has dazzled ...
Patriot Ledger

Boston Marathon starting line painted in Hopkinton

The starting line for the 125th Boston Marathon has been painted in Hopkinton. It's a return to tradition after COVID-19, almost. Painters on Wednesday stenciled the starting line for the Boston Marathon across East Main Street in Hopkinton before the first running of the race in more than 900 days. The 125th running of the marathon is scheduled for Monday.
WCVB

Boston Marathon icon Rick Hoyt announces retirement

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Rick Hoyt, one of the iconic people that has been part of the Boston Marathon for decades, will no longer participate in the race due to health issues, he announced Thursday. Rick, 59, a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, participated in the Marathon with his father Dick Hoyt...
olympics.com

Boston Marathon 2021: India’s Nitendra Singh Rawat to compete in elite race

India’s Nitendra Singh Rawat will be a part of the elite field at the Boston Marathon 2021 on Monday. The elite field at the 125th edition of the prestigious race, the world's oldest annual marathon, comprises 45 women and 46 men. The participants include previous winners like 2017 world champion...
WPRI 12 News

Boston Marathon returns with fewer runners, more masks

In addition to a medal, some water and maybe a banana, volunteers will be handing out masks to the Boston Marathon finishers as they leave the socially distanced course and disperse into the city’s bustling Back Bay.
Boston Herald

Former champ Desiree Linden to compete in her eighth Boston Marathon

Desiree Linden took her place in the front row in a gathering of former BAA Boston Marathon champions assembled on Friday afternoon at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel. Linden earned her station among the elite by winning the BAA race in 2018, becoming the first American women to don the laurel wreath since Lisa Larsen Weidenbach in 1985.
fox13memphis.com

Photos: 125th Boston Marathon

125th Boston Marathon Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, left, talks to member of the Massachusetts National Guard before the start the 125th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott) (Jennifer McDermott/AP)
NEWS10 ABC

Local school nurse will run the Boston Marathon

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A local school nurse and health teacher will be participating in the Boston Marathon. Robin Mitchell is the Director of Health and Wellness at Doane Stewart, but when she’s not working at the school, she’s out running. “I’ve been running since I’ve been 7 or 8, so this is such a passion […]
reviewed.com

These are the shoes that have won the Boston Marathon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. October 11 marks the extra-triumphant return of the Boston Marathon, after COVID-19 concerns canceled the April 2020 race outright and postponed the 2021 race by six months. The marathon, will see a mix of some of the world’s greatest athletes, time-qualifying amateur runners, and charity-supporting beginners return to the streets of metropolitan Boston, ready to race again and celebrate the sport of running.
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough, Hudson runners gear up for Boston Marathon

MARLBOROUGH/HUDSON – Marlborough and Hudson will be well represented when the Boston Marathon returns to area roads on Monday, Oct. 11. In the meantime, runners in both communities are gearing up for the race itself, making their final preparations for an event steeped in tradition yet taking place now for the first time since the spring of 2019.
Turnto10.com

Marathon Monday: Boston Marathon 2021 commences

BOSTON (WJAR) — After coronavirus cancellations and postponements, it's finally Marathon Monday. Runners from more than 100 countries and 50 states made history, as they were the first Boston Marathoners to complete the race in October. Kenya’s Benson Kipruto and Diana Chemtai Kipyogei have reason to celebrate, as they came...
WGME

Bob Dunfey running in 31st straight Boston Marathon!

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine native and Olympic hopeful Kate Hall-Harnden is recovering nicely from a torn ACL she suffered back in January. Hall-Harnden is hoping to be ready for the indoor season later this winter and the world championships next summer. This coming Sunday, she'll be at St. Joseph's College...
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Returns To Patriots’ Day In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Marathon is scheduled to return to Patriots’ Day next year. The 126th Boston Marathon is only 189 days away, on April 18, 2022. It will be the first race held on the traditional Patriots’ Day date since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic. It had been 910 days since the last in-person race. More than 15,000 runners participated in the historic October Boston Marathon on Monday. This year’s Boston Marathon was the first in race history held outside of April. Registration for the 2022 Boston Marathon will take place over five days, November 8–November 12, 2021.
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Wadena women are Boston Marathon bound

A lot can happen when two women put their strength and spirit to work for a good cause. That’s what’s happening Monday morning when Molly Costin and Julia Snyder, both of Wadena, partake in the first fall Boston Marathon together. While the two did not qualify for the event with...
WWLP 22News

Boston Marathon Preparations Underway

The Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday. The marathon was canceled in 2020 and delayed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now finally set to take place, with 20,000 runners.
NewsWest 9

SMMC employee to run in the Boston Marathon

BIG SPRING, Texas — A local hopsital employee will be showcasing is running talent in the Boston Marathon. Allan Espina, the Director of Education for Scenic Mountain Medical Center, is not only running the marathon because of his love for running, but also to dedicate this race to Mia Cortinas, a six-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia a year ago.
Odessa American

ORMC director to run Boston Marathon

A relative newcomer to triathlons and marathons, Odessa Regional Medical Center Director of Education Allan Espina is heading east this weekend to run the Boston Marathon. There is a group of local runners who are participating virtually and that version started Oct. 8. The qualifying time for his age group...

