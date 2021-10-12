CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Lower Brule Sioux Tribe asks federal judge to stop BIA from seizing money

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe is asking a federal judge to stop the Bureau of Indian Affairs from seizing millions of dollars from the tribe in a dispute over accounting methods. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the tribe filed a request for an injunction Friday, saying the federal government is pushing the tribe toward insolvency. According to the filing, BIA auditors accepted the tribe’s explanation for how it was using federal payments for future expenses. But the tribe’s practices don’t comply with new BIA guidelines, prompting the agency to issue a collection order for $6.1 million. The agency has already seized more than $4 million of that.

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Lower Brule Unorganized Territory, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bia#Seizing#Ap
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy