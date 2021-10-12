CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

CarMax hopes to hire more than 275 people in Richmond by the end of the year

By Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 8 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for a job right now? Are you a mechanic, sales, customer service or digital technology professional? If so, CarMax is looking to hire you!

As part of a broader initiative by the Richmond-based company to hire 3,700 people across the country by the end of the year, CarMax is looking to fill more than 275 openings in the Richmond area.

With the holidays approaching, and many companies looking to hire seasonal workers on a temporary basis, CarMax wants to bring on more long-term workers.

Pay for some of these positions starts at $18 per hour and offer benefits including discounts on car purchases.

If you’re interested in applying, check out the current openings over on the CarMax website .

