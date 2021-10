TOMS RIVER – If you are a senior who needs assistance enrolling in Medicare, help is now available. Ocean County seniors in need of help with their Medicare enrollment as well as Medicare Prescription Drug Plans can get one-on-one assistance through the Ocean County Office of Senior Services as it teams up with the Ocean County Library. Starting on Oct. 18 a series of Medicare Part D days for County seniors will be held.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO