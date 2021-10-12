CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Frances Koenig

El Campo Leader-News
Olive Frances Koenig, 89, of Louise passed away Oct. 9, 2021. She was born Jan. 9, 1932 in Garwood to Ollie and Alice Laake Perkins and was retired from Louise ISD. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Johnson (Donnie) of Louise and Carolyn Koenig of Louise; sons, Robert Jr. Koenig (Kathy) of Markham and Dale Koenig (Brenda) of Louise; sister, Helen Brown (J.C.) of Port Lavaca; brother, Gene Perkins (Ruth) of Somerville; sister-in-law, Elsie Hoover of Tennessee; grandchildren, Carrie Bammert, Nathan Koenig, Nick Koenig, Justin Koenig, Travis Fuentes, Amy Pieper, Tracy Dotson, Brooke Green, Sabrina Broussard and Amber McKay.

