Autumn: A Perfect Season for Sleep Stories
Autumn is a time for cozy vibes and hibernation. The air gets cooler and less humid, the leaves begin to change, and darkness sets in earlier. This transitional time is the perfect season for sleep. With fewer daylight hours, you may find yourself powering down earlier in the evening. The ideal temperature for sleeping is recommended to be between 60-67 degrees. Crack open the windows and let in the fresh, cool air. As the season changes, summer allergies from mold and pollen are no longer a concern.thriveglobal.com
