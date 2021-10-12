Do You Focus on the Positive?

Resilience. Never lose focus of who you are. If you allow the bad people to take who you are, well they’ve won. Refocus if you must, but never allow them to win. Build lasting business relationships. I’m friends with tons of people in different industries, music, art, makeup, dance, boxing, fitness, etc. Even though our industries can be different in many ways, we all have the same common thread, being entrepreneurs that guide us, and lead us back to each other. Another important thing to me at least, is when I have a particularly bad day, taking some time out for me time. If it means making myself feel good by watching a mindless cartoon, well I’m gonna do that, and if someone doesn’t think that is their norm, so be it, live your life, but don’t attempt to live or judge mine. I also think surrounding yourself with people who can uplift you and have your back when things are up or down is important. It is so important for family and friends to celebrate your successes as well as help you in times that can be low.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO