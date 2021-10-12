CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Stacey Shines in Season 2 of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' and Fans Love the Actress Who Plays Her

Distractify
Distractify
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the Netflix TV show The Baby-Sitters Club and in the Baby-Sitters Club books, it's hard for most young fans not to identify with at least one character. For some viewers of the Netflix series, Stacey is their favorite, and the actress who plays Stacey — Shay Rudolph — stands out among her fellow cast members.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Malia Baker On Why Grown-Ass Women Are Obsessed With The Baby-Sitters Club

When Vancouver actress Malia Baker scored the role of Mary Anne Spier in the Netflix reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club she couldn’t have been more psyched. “Mary Anne is always the character I related to in the books,” says Baker, 14, of the shy, super-organized BSC secretary who was white (along with four of the other BSC members) in the original Ann M. Martin series. Nextlix’s decision to inject Stoneybrook with some much needed diversity is one of the things that excited Baker most about the project, which premiered last summer in the middle of the pandemic (and scored seven daytime Emmy noms). Season two (premiering on Netflix on Monday) will bring more feel-good stories about friendship, first love, and teenage entrepreneurialism. Here Baker talks to Refinery29 about why the show has been a hit with 20 and 30-somethings, her passion for activism, and having her first kiss (ever!) in front of the cameras.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Paste Magazine

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Remains a Heartwarming Escape

The platform an adaptation lands on determines a lot about what makes it to screen. When The CW adapts a fan-favorite literary franchise, for example, we mostly know what to expect (sexy 20-somethings playing teenagers, likely something supernatural). The same thing can be said about Netflix, which we know by now tends to be a bit more faithful in its attempt to bring stories from the page to the screen. The streaming service has been churning out more and more adaptations with each passing year, and it often does so without sacrificing too much or deviating too often from what’s expected except when it’s absolutely necessary.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

On My Block: Meet Newcomer Vero and the Actress Who Plays Her

With On My Block's fourth and final season freshly airing on Netflix, the four friends we've followed since season one — Ruby (Jason Genao), Monse (Sierra Capri), Jamal (Brett Gray), and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) — are back to navigating their teenage years in the rough neighborhood they call home. Although we've known these faces for quite some time, season four introduces Vero (Nikki Rodriguez), Cesar's new girlfriend. Her existence, needless to say, rubs viewers the wrong way, not to mention Monse, who has a history with Cesar.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About 'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 3

I'm just going to come out and say it: Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club is one of the best, purest shows in the history of television (well, online streaming, I guess). And IDK about you, but I wound up bingeing the entire first season in a day. Now, the BSC is back with the show's second season, and it's bigger than before.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baby Sitters Club#Musical Theater#Movies#Actor
Collider

Watch the First 8 Minutes of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2, Thanks to Your Friends at Netflix

Surprise! The cast of The Baby-Sitters Club somehow knew that we couldn't wait until Monday for the show's second season to begin streaming, so they decided to bless us this Friday with the first 8 minutes of the Season 2 premiere! Cast members Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Kyndra Sanchez, Vivian Watson, and Anais Lee took to Netflix's Instagram Stories to reveal the news.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Review: Season 2 Keeps Its Charms While Expanding for Even More Meaningful Stories

Last year’s reboot of Ann M. Martin’s “The Baby-Sitters Club” was a TV highlight, not only for capturing and conveying pure delight but for giving audiences warmth and familiarity during a difficult time. It would have been easy for creator Rachel Shukert to rest on that goodwill. Instead, Season 2 of the Netflix original series is just as heartfelt, fun, and charming as Season 1 while simultaneously growing along with its characters. In Season 1, the series already laid the foundation by creating the club itself and the central conflicts that would necessitate the club’s impact on its characters. With that...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

We're Here and The Baby-Sitters Club Return, The Voice Prepares for Battle

HBO's unscripted series We’re Here and Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club return today for their sophomore seasons, while The Voice kicks off this season's battle rounds. Also: Dancing with the Stars celebrates Disney’s greatest heroes, Seinfeld settles into a new home on basic cable, and leave it to 9-1-1 to wreak havoc on a homecoming parade. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Baby-Sitters Club

Our review of The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Episode 7, when Claudia's beloved grandmother Mimi dies and she must find a way to cope with her grief. The Baby-Sitters Club Review: Dawn's Wicked Stepsister. Read our review of The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Episode 6 when the Spiers move into...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

​​In a Revamped Baby-Sitters Club, Mallory Pike Has the Last Laugh

What does Vivian Watson think of the character she plays on Netflix’s adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club? “I see her as very fun, pretty quirky,” the 13-year-old says over Zoom. “She definitely doesn’t have a filter, so I think that makes her kind of the comic relief. She’s a really fun character. She’s really fun for me to play.”
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Baby-Sitters Club' Creator on Season 2, the Show's Future, and Why She Wants Paul Rudd to Play Kristy's Bad Dad

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of The Baby-Sitters Club, "Kristy and the Baby Parade."]. Fun fact: Prior to becoming a writer for shows including GLOW and Supergirl, The Baby-Sitters Club creator Rachel Shukert developed her understanding of television as a recapper, covering shows like the glorious trainwreck that was NBC's Smash for Vulture.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2 Ends with a Big Decision for Kristy's Family (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Netflix adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club. Since Ann M. Martin created The Baby-Sitters Club book series in the early '80s, several generations of tweens and teens have grown up reading about the adventures of characters like Kristy Thomas, Stacey McGill, Dawn Schaefer, Claudia Kishi, Mary Ann Speir, Mallory Pike, and Jessi Ramsey.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Baby-Sitters Club Season-Premiere Recap: Nothing’s Better Than Friends

BSCers, it’s time to join hands virtually and whisper together, say hello to your friends (baby-sitters club). A little bit louder: Say hello to the people who care. Are you sobbing now? Great. You are not alone. The fall has arrived, and with it, the return of a cozy blanket of a show called The Baby-Sitters Club. Aren’t you ready to be wrapped up in the warm nostalgia of your favorite childhood book series come to life with a modern twist? Doesn’t it feel good? In these trash bag times, isn’t it nice to have a balm to make you feel a little better, even if for only thirty minutes at a time? Because guys, here’s the thing: Nothing’s better than friends. It’s science.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
88K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy