CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Hochul polls ahead of rivals in early look at Democratic race for NY governor

By Kevin Tampone
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Kathy Hochul is leading potential primary challengers for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York, according to a new Marist Poll released today. Hochul leads her biggest possible rival, state Attorney General Letitia James, 44% to 28%. Another 15% of Democrats polled favored New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and 13% were unsure.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Watch tonight: Syracuse.com hosts live mayoral candidate debate

Syracuse, N.Y. – The candidates for Syracuse’s next mayor will meet head-on tonight in a debate hosted by Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Three people seek the city’s highest office: Democrat Khalid Bey, Republican Janet Burman and incumbent Independent Ben Walsh. During the hour-long debate, they’ll talk public policy, policing, plans for city government and more.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com to host live debate between mayoral candidates

Syracuse, N.Y. – The candidates for Syracuse’s next mayor will meet head-on Wednesday in a debate hosted by Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Three people seek the city’s highest office: Democrat Khalid Bey, Republican Janet Burman and incumbent Independent Ben Walsh. During the hour-long debate, they’ll talk public policy, policing, plans for city government and more.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Lee Zeldin
Syracuse.com

Gov. Hochul: Reward work, reduce hunger by ending ‘tipped’ wage (Guest Opinion by Saru Jayaraman, Joel Berg)

Saru Jayaraman, is president of One Fair Wage, a national and statewide organization, campaign and coalition seeking a full minimum wage for all workers. Joel Berg is CEO of Hunger Free America, a national direct service and advocacy nonprofit organization headquartered in New York City. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Ny Governor#Race#Marist Poll#Democratic#New York City Public#Republican#New Yorkers
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County redistricting commission sends worrying signals (Your Letters)

I am a former Onondaga County legislator who was impacted by the reapportionment of the legislature in 1980. I served in the only Democratic majority ever in the Legislature. Since 1980, the Republican Party has controlled the legislature in no small measure due to crafty reapportionment every 10 years. One can say that is fair game for the party that wins elections. However, Legislature Chair David Knapp’s desires to draw new boundaries to provide for people of “like interest” should rightfully send chills into the spirit of those who demand that government represent a diverse amalgam of economic, racial and philosophical peoples and views. I say to reapportionment commission Chair Kevin Hulslander — a respected local attorney — slow the process down to enable all peoples of like and different interests to participate in the drafting of county legislature boundaries that will provide for a truly metropolitan government. Let’s reject the parochial views expressed by Knapp. A thoughtful approach to redistricting can then include posing the question of whether, as constituted, the legislature will be able to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse community. It may be time for major changes.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans approved redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the growth in the nation’s largest red state. The maps were approved late Monday night following outcry from Democrats over what they...
TEXAS STATE
Syracuse.com

Indictment accuses Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

Omaha, Neb. — A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. The U.S. attorney’s office announced that the grand jury...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
44K+
Followers
33K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy