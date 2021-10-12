CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

GOTCHA! Fugitive In Underwear Who Bolted Through Bergen Backyards Nabbed, Police Say

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3pvE_0cOzLiFJ00

A Fort Lee man who neighbors said was clad only in his underwear when he bolted through several backyards was captured following a manhunt that included police from surrounding towns and a Bergen County sheriff’s K-9, authorities said.

Officer Andres Kim was investigating a noontime dispute Saturday between Ibrahim Mian, 24, and another person when Mian suddenly took off on foot, Capt. Edward Young said.

Officers lost sight of him in the area of Aurora Avenue and Bergen Boulevard and Ridgefield, Young said.

Borough police established a perimeter with help from their colleagues from Cliffside Park, Leonia, Palisades Park, Ridgefield Park and the sheriff’s office, the captain said.

A resident spotted the unemployed Mian in the backyard of a retired Bergen County police chief’s home and called 911, bringing officers to the area of West End Avenue and Kingsland Lane, he said.

He’d apparently injured his foot and was wearing boxer briefs, the resident told Daily Voice.

Mian tried hiding in a shed before he was eventually caught by police, the resident added.

Mian, it turned out, had outstanding arrest warrants, Young said Tuesday, “which is why he initially ran from the police.”

Records show Mian’s been arrested several times in Bergen County over the past five years.

Charges out of Teaneck, Englewood, Maywood and Old Tappan have included domestic violence, burglary, theft, criminal trespassing, violating court orders and driving while suspended, according to Bergen County Jail records.

Fort Lee police charged Mian with obstruction and hindering and sent him to the county lockup, where he remained on Tuesday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

2 Fighting For Life, 2 Moderately Hurt In Kearny Crash

Two people were seriously injured and two were moderately hurt in a Kearny crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.A 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer struck a disabled tractor trailer just after 4 a.m. near Route 7 and Harrison Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.The 21-year-old driver, a Gar…
KEARNY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Ridgefield Park, NJ
City
Teaneck, NJ
City
Englewood, NJ
City
Fort Lee, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Maywood, NJ
City
Palisades Park, NJ
City
Leonia, NJ
City
Cliffside Park, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

2 Teenagers Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.,Atlantic City police responded at 3:57 p.m. Monday on a ShotSpotter alert to the700 block of Ohio Avenue. Police found a 17-year-old shooting victim from Atlantic City, according to a police department…
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Young
Daily Voice

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Westchester Shooting

A man was taken into federal custody following an investigation into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital last year.Calvin Smith Jr. was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 14, on a warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Greenburgh Police Department.P…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Driver In Head-On Cape May Crash Was DWI, NJ State Police Say

A 19-year-old man from South Jersey  was charged with driving while intoxicated after a collision in which he was seriously hurt, authorities said.The other driver also was injured in the two-car head-on crash that occurred Monday night in Cape MayCounty, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.Ma…
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Police#Gotcha#Domestic Violence#Underwear
Daily Voice

HIT-RUN: Fair Lawn Girl, 10, Struck Bicycling To School

A 10-year-old Fair Lawn girl told authorities that a hit-and-run driver sideswiped her as she road her bicycle to school Tuesday morning.The Memorial Middle School pupil sustained a minor knee injury when she was knocked down at 12th Street and Norma Avenue, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.The incid…
FAIR LAWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Woman

A 39-year-old woman has gone missing and authorities are asking for help in locating her.Jennifer Shedd was last seen in Western Massachusetts on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the early morning. She was last heard from, via cell phone, at 3:53 p.m.the Westfield Police Department said.Her phone has been off…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
147K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy