Shiba Inu (SHIB) is still on a bull trend after its meteoric rise last week. The asset had rallied 266% and by the time the rally reached its peak, SHIB had grown over 400% in a matter of hours. Its sudden rise in price has been attributed to a number of things. One of the most prominent being the tweet by Elon Musk of his pet Shiba Inu which he had gotten last month.