Google will officially reveal the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro smartphones at an event on 19 October, ahead of a rumoured launch date of 28 October.But while Apple kept the new iPhone 13 completely under wraps until it was announced in September, Google has been more generous in sharing details about the upcoming smartphones ahead of their big debut.A recent leak from Carphone Warehouse (soon to be Currys) revealed even more about the Pixel 6 phones than Google had planned to, confirming some rumoured specs as well as a few previously unannounced features. Here’s what to expect at the...

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO