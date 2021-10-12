CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanchain Launches First Cross-chain Bridge With Link Polkadot, Brings EVM Smart Contracts to DOT

 8 days ago

Developers on Ethereum, Wanchain, Avalanche, Moonriver and more can integrate DOT into their applications using Wanchain’s decentralized blockchain interoperability solution. Wanchain, the world’s premier decentralized blockchain interoperability solution, is pleased to announce the integration of Wanchain’s decentralized, non-custodial cross-chain infrastructure with Polkadot. Polkadot is a sharded heterogeneous multichain architecture created...

investing.com

eToro Adds Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL) On Its Platform

EToro Adds Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL) On Its Platform. eToro adds Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL) on its platform. Investors can now buy, hold, and sell DOT and FIL on eToro. DOT and FIL offerings on eToro are not currently available in the USA. World-leading social trading platform —...
RETAIL
