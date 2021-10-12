Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Doubles Over Past Week as it Gains on DOGE

A closely followed crypto analyst says that the altcoin market may be in for some pain as Bitcoin (BTC) threatens to steal the show. Writing in the latest TechnicalRoundup newsletter, the pseudonymous analyst known as DonAlt says that the new launch of the Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) was not a “sell the news” kind of event. Instead, he sees Bitcoin as likely being in the middle of a strong upward move.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO