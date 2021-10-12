Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Doubles Over Past Week as it Gains on DOGE
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has more than doubled over the past week. Gaining on big brother Dogecoin (DOGE) According to CoinGecko the price of SHIB increased 113.2% over the past seven days. This figure rises to 311.4% when considering a 14-day perspective. SHIB had previously directly trailed its antecedent DOGE, currently the top 10 cryptocurrency in market capitalization, but has since been eclipsed by LUNA for 11th place.cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0