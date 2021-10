Taking aim at revolutionizing finance in the agriculture sector, Lydium is shaping up to be one of the most innovative applications of blockchain technology in 2021. The much anticipated Lydium Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is off to a busy start, with 60% of the tokens designated for the first round already sold. Lydium, a blockchain-based finance and banking ecosystem, is the first of its kind to introduce the transformative benefits of decentralized finance to one of society’s most important industries: agriculture. For sale during the ICO is the platform’s LYD token, which is the basic unit of exchange that powers the Lydium economy.

