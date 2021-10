It truly was, as Yogi Berra said, “never over till it’s over” in high school and college football last weekend. Nine of the 13 games on week six of the S. Preston Douglas & Associates Pigskin Picks contest were decided in the last minute or in overtime. Four of the victories were of the “walk off” variety. However, teams that were a clear favorite still came away with most of the wins (sans UNC, Alabama).