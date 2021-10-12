Election 2021: Prop 120 will drop property taxes — at least for some

I just received my property tax bill. A mere 14% increase. When was the last time you received a 14% salary increase or a 14% increase in Social Security? Betcha never. Did our police officers or fire department employees receive a 14% increase? Of course not. One would think that during the last year of COVID with the economic issues people face that tax increases would be kept to a minimum. Even during normal economic times 14% is outrageous. Keep this in mind the next time you go to the polls to vote.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO