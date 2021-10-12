CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pick-6 Increases to $8.8 Million for October 14 Drawing

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
TRENTON, NJ – The Pick-6 drawing on October 11 produced five winners of $6,233 for matching five out of six white balls drawn. The winning numbers for the Monday, October 11, drawing were: 09, 14, 22, 25, 34 and 44. The XTRA Multiplier was: 05. By adding XTRA for an additional $1.00 per play, winners are able to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by the XTRA number drawn. The $8.8 million drawing will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Shore News Network

