CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NCSC CEO: Ransomware the "Most Immediate Threat" Facing UK Businesses

By James Coker
infosecurity-magazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCSC CEO Lindy Cameron has warned UK businesses that ransomware “is the most immediate cyber threat” they face. During a speech at Chatham House’s cyber conference, Cameron made the remarks, marking one year since she was appointed head of the UK government agency. She cited numerous examples of the real-world damage caused by ransomware attacks in the past year. This includes the attack on Ireland’s Health Service Executive, which led to “months of disrupted appointments and services” and the disruption to vital services at Hackney Borough Council in the UK due to its IT systems being forced offline for months. In addition, she highlighted the notorious attack on Colonial Pipeline in the US, leading to significant fuel shortages across the East Coast.

www.infosecurity-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

Britain and New Zealand have agreed on a trade deal that eliminates tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. expands economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union The deal was cemented late Wednesday in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern after 16â¯months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK facing ‘terrifying’ food and drink price rises, industry warns MPs

Food and drink firms are facing a "terrifying" rises in costs amid worker shortages and supply chain, MPs have been warned.Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told the BEIS committee that MPs need to think seriously about inflation," he said."In hospitality, inflation is running between 14 per cent and 18 per cent, which is terrifying."If the prime minister is, as I know he is, serious about levelling up, inflation is a bigger scourge than almost anything because it discriminates against the poor."Mr Wright said that while there are some shortages on shelves, the UK does...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Threat#Cyberattack#Ceo#Uk#Ncsc#Chatham House#Health Service Executive#Hackney Borough Council#Colonial Pipeline#Exfiltrated Data
The Independent

Small businesses behind a third of the UK’s emissions, but lag in net zero fight

The UK’s small businesses are responsible for nearly a third of the country’s greenhouse gases, yet are falling behind their larger counterparts in efforts to slash emissions.A tiny 3% of smaller businesses said that they have measured their carbon footprint at any point in the last five years and set an emissions reduction target.The data comes from a survey by the British Business Bank a Government-backed institution which supports small and medium-sized companies.Its chief impact officer, Shanika Amarasekara, warned that companies who sell to big businesses might start losing contracts if they do not slash emissions as larger firms...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on pro-market thinking: ministers want it to survive Covid

Will the market revolution – the predominant ideology of our time – survive the pandemic? Events this week suggest that the UK government certainly hopes so. Ministers’ statements suggest a desire to return to a mode of governance where choices about resource distribution and priorities are dodged by mechanisms that depoliticise decision-making. The messaging from Whitehall is that if the worst of Covid is over, then Britain should return to policies that have failed. Earlier this week, the prime minister extolled the virtues of free market capitalism to tackle the climate emergency; the chancellor wants a “competitive” tax cut for City financiers; the Bank of England signalled a premature interest hike. These are moves to convince voters that, post-pandemic, the state must forfeit economic power to the market. Such a retrograde shift must be resisted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
infosecurity-magazine.com

81% of UK Healthcare Organizations Hit by Ransomware in Last Year

More than four-fifths (81%) of UK healthcare organizations suffered a ransomware attack in the last year, according to a new study by Obrela Security Industries. The survey of 100 cybersecurity managers in the health sector found that 38% of UK healthcare organizations have elected to pay a ransom demand to get their files back. However, 44% revealed they had refused to pay a demand but lost their healthcare data as a result.
HEALTH
infosecurity-magazine.com

LightBasin Operation Compromises 13 Global Telcos in Two Years

Researchers have uncovered a “highly sophisticated” two-year espionage campaign against global telcos that has already compromised 13 organizations. Dubbed “LightBasin” by CrowdStrike, the group UNC1945 was actually uncovered by Mandiant in November last year. At that time, its targets were MSPs and their customers in finance and consulting. According to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
China
The Independent

Grant Shapps: It is ‘imperative’ that aviation recovers in 2022

It is “imperative” that the aviation sector recovers from the coronavirus pandemic in 2022, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps The Cabinet Minister acknowledged that “Covid is far from over”, and stated that the presence of variants of the virus in a number of countries “remains a concern”.But he insisted that “considerable progress” has been made this year, and described the recent relaxation of the UK’s travel rules as “a clear sign that we are well on the way to recovery”.It's time to look forward to rebooting tourism and tradeTransport Secretary Grant ShappsSpeaking at the Airport Operators Association’s annual conference,...
LIFESTYLE
cdcgamingreports.com

UK Gambling Commission orders immediate suspension of BGO Entertainment

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has suspended the operating licence of BGO Entertainment effective immediately – citing concerns that the operator may be unsuitable to carry out licensed activities. Issuing a statement, the Commission confirmed that Gibraltar-based BGO had been placed under its licensing review in accordance with Section 116...
ECONOMY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Europol Warns of Major EU Recovery Fund Fraud

European police have announced a major operation designed to tackle a wave of anticipated fraud linked to the disbursement of the EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund. The €807bn ($935bn) in NextGenerationEU loans and grants will be split between 19 member states and is designed to support investment in more sustainable and resilient societies – to correct some of the economic and social damage wrought by the pandemic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

The True Cost of DDoS Attacks

Cyber-attacks against internet-connected resources have risen during the last 12 months – with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) one of the most significant. DDoS has the power to shut down internet connectivity for an organization and act as a smokescreen for more malicious attacks such as ransomware. Yet understanding the financial impact can be challenging to calculate.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Ransomware rises as a national security threat as bigger targets fall

Cybercriminals are getting more sophisticated and brazen in ransomware attacks, freezing computer systems at school districts, major universities, police departments and hospitals. Now the US government is stepping up its approach to fighting computer crimes. Earlier this week, the White House convened an international counter-ransomware event. Representatives from more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Drum

Identity's Michael Gietzen included in UK’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2021

The managing director of Identity, the events agency responsible for the UKs largest events over the last two years, has been included on LDC Top 50 List. LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2021, supported by The Times, identifies and celebrates the UK’s most ambitious business leaders behind growing medium-sized businesses from every sector and region of the UK economy.
BUSINESS
newfoodmagazine.com

Is the UK facing a diabetes epidemic?

There is increasing concern that the UK could soon be facing a diabetes epidemic of its own, as rising obesity levels compared with the effects of COVID-19 cause more people to be diagnosed with the disease. By 2030 diabetes cases in the UK will have risen by 50 percent compared...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shropshire Star

Ransomware and Covid-related cybercrime ‘biggest threats to UK security’

National Cyber Security Centre chief executive Lindy Cameron was speaking at Chatham House’s Cyber 2021 Conference. Ransomware attacks present “the most immediate danger” to the UK, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said, with cyber attacks linked to the Covid-19 pandemic also likely to be prevalent for many years to come.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy