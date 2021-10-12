NCSC CEO: Ransomware the "Most Immediate Threat" Facing UK Businesses
NCSC CEO Lindy Cameron has warned UK businesses that ransomware “is the most immediate cyber threat” they face. During a speech at Chatham House’s cyber conference, Cameron made the remarks, marking one year since she was appointed head of the UK government agency. She cited numerous examples of the real-world damage caused by ransomware attacks in the past year. This includes the attack on Ireland’s Health Service Executive, which led to “months of disrupted appointments and services” and the disruption to vital services at Hackney Borough Council in the UK due to its IT systems being forced offline for months. In addition, she highlighted the notorious attack on Colonial Pipeline in the US, leading to significant fuel shortages across the East Coast.www.infosecurity-magazine.com
