When one thinks of Italian sparkling wine in the U.S., Prosecco invariably comes to mind first. But Italy is home to a range of distinctive, delicious sparklers that deserve serious attention. One style that is becoming more available on this side of the Atlantic is Franciacorta, from Lombardy, which is Italy’s closest equivalent to Champagne. Made with Chardonnay, and often accompanied by Pinot Noir and Pinot Bianco, DOCG Franciacorta can be difficult to distinguish from Champagne in a blind tasting, and for fans of sparkling wines, it is worth seeking out.

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO