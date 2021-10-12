Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $73,000,000
TRENTON, NJ – The Mega Millions drawing on Friday, October 8, produced 14 players that matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $2,500. Moreover, 21,804 other New Jersey players took home $114,882 in prizes ranging from $2 to $1,000. The winning numbers for the Friday, October 8, drawing were: 21, 24, 36, 40, and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
