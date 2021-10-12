Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $73,000,000

CALVERT COUNTY, MARYLAND – Our Calvert County winner of a $50,000 prize can tell you that Powerball tickets make the perfect addition to a birthday party. A Southern Maryland man crossed paths with Lady Luck while out with his adult daughter last month, buying supplies for his birthday gathering that evening. After picking out a bottle of wine he wanted, his daughter suggested adding a few Powerball tickets to the celebration. That decision was all it took for Lottery luck to crash the party, adding a $50,000 belated surprise to the festivities.

CALVERT COUNTY, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO