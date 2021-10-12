CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions center Frank Ragnow out for the season

By Brad Berreman
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere had been hope Lions center Frank Ragnow would only miss a few games, but he will have season-ending toe surgery instead. Week 4 against the Chicago Bears saw two significant Detroit Lions players suffer injuries. Edge rusher Romeo Okwara is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Center Frank Ragnow was placed on IR with turf toe last week, but it seemed likely he would return at some point this season. Not so fast.

