Marin County, CA

Marin County Considering Water Pipeline

ksro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarin County water officials are planning to construct a water pipeline in the event of future droughts. The Marin IJ says the water district has authorized design of the pipeline that would be built across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. The project could ultimately cost upwards of $90-million. After two consecutive dry winters, officials say Marin County’s reservoirs could run dry by next summer if there is another below average water year.

