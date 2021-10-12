Marin County Considering Water Pipeline
Marin County water officials are planning to construct a water pipeline in the event of future droughts. The Marin IJ says the water district has authorized design of the pipeline that would be built across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. The project could ultimately cost upwards of $90-million. After two consecutive dry winters, officials say Marin County’s reservoirs could run dry by next summer if there is another below average water year.www.ksro.com
