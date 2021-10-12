CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

If you know Nike’s Just Do It, you should know ad legend David Kennedy

By Jeff Beer
Fast Company
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvertising is a funny business in that it’s entertainment, utilizing music, film, and brands people love, yet the general public often doesn’t know—or care—who is behind it. Of course, most advertising is pretty forgettable and so this dynamic works out just fine. Yet some names are worth knowing. David Kennedy, who was behind some of the most culturally influential and memorable ads of the last century as cofounder of Wieden+Kennedy, is one of those names.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Advertising Age

Meet the new agency that knows you hate ads

Marcel Yunes and Rick Williams know that everyone swipes past Instagram ads and spaces out during commercial breaks. That’s what Williams said is the core idea of the duo’s new agency Fable.works: “Nobody loves ads.” Although, after a brief and dramatic pause, he clarified, “Or at least things that look like ads.”
BUSINESS
Fortune

Do you know these creators? You should

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. This is Lee Clifford, filling in for Sheryl who is helping moderate Fortune's annual gathering of the Most Powerful Women in Business in Washington, D.C. She'll be back tomorrow with on-the-ground reporting from one of our first live events in a very long time.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
HipHopDX.com

CeeLo Green Quit His Airport Job After Hearing Outkast On The Radio

Atlanta, GA – Before CeeLo Green shot to fame as a Grammy-winning rapper, singer and producer as part of two acclaimed groups, Goodie Mob and Gnarls Barkley, he was just a young guy working at the local airport to fund his dreams. Needless to say, that job didn’t last long.
ATLANTA, GA
wrestlinginc.com

Malakai Black Discusses Being Married To A WWE Star While In AEW

In an appearance on The Zaslow Show, AEW star Malakai Black talked about growing up in a country (the Netherlands) where the pro wrestling scene was scarce. As such, in order to start his wrestling career, Black said he had to create his own scene. “I grew up in in...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMOR: WWE Might Have Found Its Next Star

They need someone new. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world today, but at times you are going to see some of them leave. Maybe it is due to injury or burnout or just age, but at some point, wrestlers are going to leave. When those wrestlers leave, they are going to need someone to replace them, and WWE might be trying someone out in one of those spots.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Agency#Advertising Industry#Wieden Kennedy#Coca Cola#Espn#The College Fund#Native American
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
KFC
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
ARTnews

Martha Stewart Mints Richard Prince–Riffing NFT, Crusader’s Sword Found, and More: Morning Links for October 20, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARCHAEOLOGY AFICIONADOS, TODAY IS YOUR DAY. A diver in Israel recently came across a number of objects, including a sizable sword likely used by a knight in the Crusades, NPR reports. “It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era,” an official with the nation’s Antiquities Authority said. (He’s got that right!) Meanwhile, in the Bavarian area of Germany, a grave has been found with an ornate ivory comb that dates back some 1,500 years, Smithsonian Magazine reports. The grooming tool may have been used for hair and...
ENTERTAINMENT
extratv

‘Tiger King’ Star Erik Cowie’s Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, “Tiger King” zookeeper Erik Cowie died at 53. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the New York Chief Medical Examiner, Cowie died from “acute and chronic alcohol use.”. His death has been classified as natural, TMZ reports. In September, the outlet reported that Cowie...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched Brand on Lyst

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The latest Lyst Index showed that in-person fashion shows and star-studded events such as the Met Gala, the Emmys and the VMAs made a big impact on the platform search results. Balenciaga climbed up five spots, replacing Gucci at the top of the hottest brands ranking in the third quarter of 2021. Searches during the period jumped 505 percent, thanks to the brand’s return to haute couture, its Fortnite collaboration, Kanye West’s collaboration on his “Donda” album launch with the brand, as well as the company’s massive presence at the Met Gala red...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy