Family Relationships

For many parents, economic opportunity starts with affordable child care

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A parable: Six mothers with eight children are at home because they can’t afford child care, and the child care workers are also unemployed. President Joe Biden’s child-care subsidy kicks in. The mothers return to work. Three of them take courses at a local college (also subsidized) to sharpen their skills. Now, all have enough to live on. Their employers are happy to have skilled, reliable workers, and they make money, which they reinvest in creating jobs. Similar strategies seep through the economy, lifting millions out of poverty. The economy stabilizes. Everybody wins, including the wealthy.

www.cleveland.com

Washington Post

Why child-care workers are quitting

Hiring and retaining good workers has been tough in the child-care industry for years, but it is escalating into a crisis. Pandemic-fueled staffing challenges threaten to hold back the recovery, as the staffing problems at day cares have a ripple effect across the economy. Without enough employees, day cares are turning away children, leaving parents — especially mothers — unable to return to work, as economic correspondent Heather Long reports.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
marketplace.org

Why there’s a child care shortage, and how parents are coping

The pandemic has been hard on parents – and they’re not out of the woods yet, even as most children are back in classrooms after over a year of disrupted learning. Across the country, day care and after-school care programs have been decimated by the pandemic and families are facing months- or even years-long waiting lists. And the child care shortage is particularly dire in rural areas.
EDUCATION
wlvt.org

Raising the Future, The Child Care Crisis

PBS NewsHour explores how a lack of affordable, quality child care affects American families. The report examines the burden placed on families, looks at advances in child care, and delves into the battle over federally funded, universal child care (248)
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Economy#Poverty#Mit Press
ourcommunitynow.com

Parents Struggle With Covid Child Care Crisis

Child care centers, having to close. Those are some of the challenges people described at a meeting about our area’s child care crisis due to COVID-19. Parents and child care providers are calling for help: as the pandemic forces them to make impossible choices.
EDUCATION
utah.edu

Child care at the U

Child care at the U has been in the news lately and confusion remains about what options are still available for students, faculty and staff. To answer these questions, University of Utah Communications sat down with Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Jerry Basford and Center for Child Care and Family Resources Director Shauna Lower to provide clarity.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
laloyolan.com

The US must improve their child care

Raising a child comes with a great array of challenges as it is, and this is more so the case for dual-income parents or single-parent households who have other responsibilities besides their children that they must juggle. Having grown up with both of my parents working full time, I have seen how difficult it was for them to find someone to take care of me and my brother, especially during our younger years.
KIDS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Washington Times-Herald

Parenting and caring for a special needs child

The day a child is born is one of the happiest days in parents’ lives. New parents understand they have things to learn and that there will be challenges along the way. Those challenges could be more immediate for parents of special needs children. Active Parenting Publishers says “special needs”...
KIDS
WCVB

Rep. Pressley makes case for affordable, accessible child care

BOSTON — U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley is trying to make the case for Congress to go big on affordable, accessible child care. Pressley is supporting President Joe Biden’s $450 billion plan for child care and universal Pre-K. Pressley said she wants an infrastructure bill but is among progressives holding it...
BOSTON, MA
FOX 21 Online

Politicians and Community Leaders Discuss Affordable Child Care

DULUTH, Minn.- Both community and political leaders gathered for a roundtable discussion in Duluth today regarding affordable child care for Northeastern Minnesota. U.S. Senator Tina Smith and Mayor Emily Larson attended the roundtable held at the Duluth Public Library to hear from child care providers and their needs. In the...
DULUTH, MN
Fort Bend Herald

Need help paying for child care?

Many Fort Bend families are eligible for additional child care assistance via Workforce Solutions’ 12-month financial aid program for working men and women. Programs such as these were typically offered to low income leaving many in the service industry without the assistance they may have needed. Gingerbread Kids Academy Director...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KEDM

Child Care Becoming More Scarce As Parents Grow In Age

As parents, a constant concern is about how we can fend for our child even after we have passed on. Dr. Anita Sharma speaks with Aliscia Banks, a mother of an adult child with a severe disablity, to discuss the fear of her son's future and other parent's experiencing a similar situation.
KIDS
