After averaging 29 points and 425 yards per game this season, the Minnesota Vikings’ (1-3) went into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns (3-1) expecting a shootout. Instead, the offense sputtered its way to a seven-point, 255 performance and lost 14-7. With how good they’ve played this season, it was a disappointment to see Kirk Cousins and the rest of the offense waste the best defensive performance of the season. The Vikings will have to fix their mistakes if they have any hope of getting back to .500 before their week-seven bye.

NFL ・ 16 DAYS AGO