Rock Hill, SC

Armed South Carolina woman shoots at man who tried to sexually assault her on street: Police

By Emma Colton
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn armed South Carolina woman fired her gun in self-defense at a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault her, according to police. The attack unfolded before 10 p.m. in Rock Hill, when the female victim was walking on the Automall Parkway and saw a shadow, the woman told police. The male suspect, who was wearing a blue hoodie and skinny jeans, then grabbed the victim and tried to pull her pants down, Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department told The Herald.

Carl Davis
8d ago

She may very well be the impetus for change and putting rotten low lifed men on alert, that every woman isn't a victim. We have to also keep in mind, dead men don't make good witnesses. So you future Lizzy Borden's start taking notes.

locknloaded
8d ago

she should have killed that sob and put him out of his misery..next time he'll probably be armed himself

Michael SunsetAve Livin
8d ago

Good for her 😤🙏🙌 God gave you a life to live well and prosper, not to let it be trampled on by others

