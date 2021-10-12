Armed South Carolina woman shoots at man who tried to sexually assault her on street: Police

An armed South Carolina woman fired her gun in self-defense at a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault her, according to police. The attack unfolded before 10 p.m. in Rock Hill, when the female victim was walking on the Automall Parkway and saw a shadow, the woman told police. The male suspect, who was wearing a blue hoodie and skinny jeans, then grabbed the victim and tried to pull her pants down, Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department told The Herald.