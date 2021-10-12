Bruce Arians: Rob Gronkowski (Ribs) Very Close to Return

A pair of majestic home runs—one each by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa—carried the Astros to victory in Game 1 of their American League Championship Series with Boston Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Two of the most dominant playoff performers, not just of their era but of all-time, Altuve and Correa have combined for 38 homers and 101 RBI in their postseason careers (532 at-bats). Correa’s go-ahead blast to the train tracks in left, the result of a Hansel Robles changeup that caught too much of the plate, immediately resonated with fans on social media, many of whom compared it to Jose Bautista’s emphatic, series-shifting home run (you know the one) against Texas in the 2015 ALDS.

