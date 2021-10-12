Branz, Burger lead Pontiac at tennis tournament

MENDOTA — Julie Branz and Brooke Burger were the shining stars for Pontiac as the Indians competed at the Mendota Invitational tennis tournament over the weekend. Branz placed third at No. 1 singles. She took down a player from Princeton 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the opening round, and then lost 6-0, 6-1 to a player from Newman Catholic, who finished second at the meet. Branz placed third after her opponent from Rockford Lutheran was unable to compete, giving her a 2-1 mark on the day.