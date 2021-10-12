Texas Game Wardens request public’s help in pronghorn poaching case

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department:. Texas Game Wardens are requesting the public’s help to identify individuals responsible for killing five pronghorn between Friday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 26. The bodies were discovered one mile north of Interstate Highway 40, just east of Adrian. The carcasses were dumped on private land with the skull and horns missing.