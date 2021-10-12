San Luis Obispo transit driver shortage affects Cal Poly students and the greater community

San Luis Obispo Transit’s shortage of bus drivers and temporary technical issues are halting routes, which is straining services for local and campus residents. SLO Transit announced Oct. 4 that routes 3B, 4A and 4B will be temporarily suspended due to technical matters. This doubles down on SLO Transit’s already modified bus schedule for Cal Poly’s academic year, which was invoked on Sept. 20 due to a driver shortage that follows national labor shortage trends.