NFL in Germany: Does Jerry Jones Want Dallas Cowboys Involved?

FRISCO - The NFL is announcing on Tuesday the three finalist cities in Germany for the latest league effort to play overseas ... and to eventually expand with a franchise overseas.

The International Series is about expansion. The cities involved are Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich. And the teams involved?

Would Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys want in?

The cities are invited to bid against each other to host a regular-season game in 2022 and 2023. One of the great drawing cards in sports, of course, is the Cowboys. But the Cowboys - despite the fact that Dallas has over the years participated in such events in Tokyo, London and Mexico City - has one bit of reluctance ...

Cowboys' Kearse Responds To 'Sucker-Punch' Claim

“Losing sucks and losing to our rival sucks, but the best thing about that is we’ll see them again,'' said Engram of the 1-4 Giants.

10 hours ago

Cowboys Move Rookie Kelvin Joseph to 'Return' List

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

12 hours ago

Cowboys Practice Notes: Zeke's Pylon, Diggs' Rest, Quinn's Helmet?

The Cowboys injury list for the day, plus Dan Quinn dons a helmet to take part in drills, at one moment opposing Randy Gregory in a scene both comical and dead-serious.

12 hours ago

The Jones family is, generally speaking, not in favor of giving up a lucrative home game at AT&T Stadium as a trade for an overseas game.

The league remains committed to multiple games in London and a game in Mexico City with Germany now in the mix going forward, and in theory there is enough eventual profitability for Dallas to wish to get involved. And of course, by the numbers, the Cowboys will eventually be involved ... because starting in 2022, there will be at least four games played internationally every season and each NFL team will take a turn to host an international contest once every eight seasons.

The movement to overseas games has featured 31 of 32 NFL teams, with the Green Bay Packers now the only club not to play a regular-season game internationally. Last Sunday in London, the Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Jets (1-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The NFL returns to the same stadium here in Week 6, when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Miami Dolphins.