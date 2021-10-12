Chuks Okorafor picked the right time to step up his game

When I heard that Cam Sutton would miss the Steelers game on Sunday with (you guessed it) a groin injury, I thought it could be trouble for the defense. After all, the Steelers’ secondary had just dealt with the absence of cornerback Joe Haden in Week 2 (that’s right, a groin). When you consider the permanent absences of both Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton after their departures this past offseason, it seems like Pittsburgh’s secondary just isn’t strong enough to handle many in-season absences in 2021.

