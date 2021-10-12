CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuks Okorafor picked the right time to step up his game

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers notched their second win of the 2021 NFL season with a 27–19 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 5. One large aspect of the game was the improved play of the offensive line. Not only did the Steelers eclipse the 100 yard rushing mark for the first time this season, they also kept quarterback Ben Roethlisberger upright most of the day and gave him time to go through his progressions to find open receivers.

Chuks Okorafor pleased with performance but downplays success vs. Von Miller

No, don’t start referring to Steelers right tackle Chuks Okorafor as the “Von-stopper.” Or the “Miller Killer.” He doesn’t want to hear any of that. But it can’t be a coincidence that the past two times the Steelers faced the Broncos, Okorafor matched up with Denver’s potential future Hall of Fame pass-rusher, and both times Miller was held to a combined 1 sack, 2 hurries and 0 additional pressures.
It was nice to see James Pierre step up at just the right time in the win over the Broncos

When I heard that Cam Sutton would miss the Steelers game on Sunday with (you guessed it) a groin injury, I thought it could be trouble for the defense. After all, the Steelers’ secondary had just dealt with the absence of cornerback Joe Haden in Week 2 (that’s right, a groin). When you consider the permanent absences of both Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton after their departures this past offseason, it seems like Pittsburgh’s secondary just isn’t strong enough to handle many in-season absences in 2021.
