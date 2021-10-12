Petersburg voters green light electrical bond measure

Petersburg voters this month overwhelming supported bonding to overhaul and increase local electrical generation capacity. The bulk of the 7.8 million dollars in bond debt will pay for a complete overhaul of the borough’s hydroelectric plant at Blind Slough. The city of Petersburg installed the small hydroelectric plant on southern Mitkof Island a century ago. Most of the equipment there dates back to the 1950s. It produces about one quarter of the community’s electricity needs and is Petersburg’s cheapest source of power.