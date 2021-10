There’s been so much discussion about what Mike Tomlin and the 2021 Steelers needed to do to succeed after starting 1-3. Now, at 2-3, the word of the season is “firsts” as there are three of them that the Pittsburgh Gridiron Gang needs to keep doing to be a legitimate contender. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO