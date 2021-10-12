CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Struggle With Body Dysmorphia: ‘I Have a Lot of Deep Insecurities’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwdbl_0cOzCKiq00
Megan Fox at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on September 13, 2021. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Megan Fox got candid about the battle she goes through when it comes to her body dysmorphia — something that she has chosen not to speak about in the past.

“Yeah, I have body dysmorphia,” Fox, 35, told British GQ Style on Monday, October 11. “I have a lot of deep insecurities.”

Although the Jennifer’s Body actress didn’t go into detail about her body issues, she explained why others shouldn’t assume what someone else might be going through.

“We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,” she noted.

For Fox, being seen in a certain light over the years made it impossible to show other sides of herself publicly.

“I think I had either put myself in, or allowed other people to put me in, this weird box that didn’t quite fit me, where I hadn’t lived my own life as myself for a really long time,” the Transformers star shared with British GQ. “The parts of me that were always eccentric or strange and didn’t belong within my own family unit or within Hollywood.”

Since then, Fox has found something special with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, with who she is able to be her authentic self.

“You know, famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live,” she revealed. “That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Is2Oi_0cOzCKiq00
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kellyat the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on September 12, 2021. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Fox, who originally met Kelly, 31, on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, explained how being with the musician adds to her sense of self.

“I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away. I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking,” the Tennessee native admitted. “But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.'”

Following the interview, Fox took to social media to show off her devotion to the singer with a classic Dracula quote.

“And you, their best beloved one, are now to me, flesh of my flesh; blood of my blood,” she captioned several photos of the pair via Instagram on Monday.

Kelly, for his part, also proclaimed his love for Fox with his own post, writing, “A life without you is worse than death, put a bullet in my head if we have nothing left and if that ever comes, meet me in heaven and lets f–k like demons.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

