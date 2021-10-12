CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HP launches program to support girls involved in local sustainability efforts

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP announced a new program this week centered around supporting female sustainability leaders in solving the most urgent environmental problems. In association with MIT's Solv[ED] Youth Challenge platform, the program is open to girls ages 13-18. HP is looking for girls to submit solutions to an environmental issue near where they live, and winners will get access to HP technology packages and up to $50,000 to develop and implement their solutions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
