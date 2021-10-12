CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Neighbour 'mowed down pensioner, 71, in hit-and-run murder bid after feud over access to farm'

By Katie Feehan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tJo5_0cOzBwrJ00
Pictured: Charles Wood who is accused of trying to kill his neighbour Thomas Robinson

A neighbour dispute allegedly led to a pensioner being deliberately mown down in a 'hit and run' murder bid, a court heard.

Charles Wood is accused of trying to kill 71-year-old Thomas Robinson in what was described as 'something of a feud' over access to Wood's farm.

Mr Robinson was walking along a pavement in the village of Sandhurst, Kent, when he was struck from behind by Wood's VW Transporter van at an estimated speed between 15 and 20mph.

Witnesses later described how it had mounted the kerb, with one motorist telling police the vehicle had appeared to 'line up' Mr Robinson as its target.

He was thrown into the air, suffering a brain haemorrhage, spinal and rib fractures and a bruised aorta which left him in hospital for almost four months, with several weeks spent recovering at the Stoke Mandeville Rehabilitation Centre.

Wood, 59, drove off after colliding with his near neighbour and was arrested the following day at his home, an industrial barn undergoing renovation.

The property was accessed from a road running beside Mr Robinson's home which, Maidstone Crown Court, Kent, heard, was 'the source of the problem' between the two men.

Police found the van parked outside with a large dent to the bonnet and a smashed windscreen.

However, prosecutor Paul Valder said although Wood accepted he was driving the vehicle when it hit his neighbour, he has no recollection of the incident.

Wood, of Rye Road, Sandhurst, denies attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At the start of his trial on Monday, Mr Valder told the court the two men had been 'engaged in something of a feud for a number of years'.

He said: 'There was something of a history of ill-feeling between the two men, but anyone who deliberately drives up onto the pavement and then uses their vehicle effectively as a lethal weapon and into the back of a pedestrian at speed, knocking them down and then fleeing the scene, must have, the Crown say, an intention to kill.'

It was just after 1.20pm on March 2 last year that Mr Robinson, walking into the village along the A268 Rye Road to do some shopping, was hit by Wood's van, the court heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyJlv_0cOzBwrJ00
Witnesses say they saw Wood 'line up' his van to target Mr Robinson shortly before the incident while Wood claims he has no recollection of the crash, a jury at Maidstone Crown Court heard

A motorist travelling in the opposite direction had slowed down as he saw the van pull out to overtake a parked removal vehicle. It then swung back into its lane and onto the footpath, striking Mr Robinson.

'It appeared to him that the van was going for the pedestrian and that its driving was deliberate,' said the prosecutor.

'He said the van appeared to line the pedestrian up and drive into him.'

The removal van driver told police he had seen the pensioner walking on the pavement ahead of him and then, in his wing mirror, the VW approaching.

The court heard he watched as the van overtook him and then mounted the kerb, hitting Mr Robinson from behind.

Despite being in his cab with the window closed, the removal man heard the sound of the impact.

The Transporter then pulled back onto the road and drove off with black smoke billowing from the exhaust.

Another witness described hearing a loud bang and then seeing the van being 'driven hard' as it went through the gears and away from the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDOXg_0cOzBwrJ00
Charles Wood, 59, denied multiple charges including attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and the trial at Maidstone Crown Court (pictured) continues

The court was also shown CCTV footage of the van turning around and heading back along Rye Road and past where Mr Robinson lay bleeding, dazed and seriously injured.

'The prosecution say the defendant deliberately drove onto the pavement at speed and into Mr Robinson, causing him serious injuries,' said Mr Valder.

'The prosecution say the defendant, from his actions, must have intended to kill Mr Robinson. The defendant then drove off.

'Mr Robinson, thankfully, survived but spent almost four months recovering from his injuries.

'The defendant was arrested the next day. He accepts he was the driver. He maintains he has no recollection of the incident.'

The jury was shown CCTV of Wood's movements at home and out shopping on the morning of the incident, as well as footage from his own security cameras of him returning home just five minutes after hitting Mr Robinson.

He could be seen inspecting his damaged vehicle before unloading his groceries into the barn.

The court also heard that less than an hour later, Wood was driven by a friend to the Conquest Hospital in St Leonard's, East Sussex, where he was taken in in a wheelchair.

'You will have to decide whether this was the defendant play-acting, knowing full well what he had just done,' said Mr Valder.

He also told the court Wood either 'couldn't or wouldn't' give details of the incident he had been involved in.

Results of a CT scan were 'normal' however, as were subsequent medical tests, and Wood was discharged later that evening.

By the time he arrived home, police had forced entry into his barn and taken his van away. CCTV showed Wood inspecting the boarded up property.

Officers arrived for a second time that night but again found no one at home. Wood was eventually arrested in a nearby caravan the next day.

He made no reply on being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and gave a 'no comment' interview.

The court heard today from John Pearce who was driving a Volvo Stationwagon along Rye Road when he saw the VW van mount the pavement.

He told the jury it was a 'smooth and deliberate' manoeuvre, taking the vehicle fully onto the pavement.

'He was deliberately, in my view, going to run him down. I said "That man is going to run that chap down". There was no attempt made to go back onto the road,' said Mr Pearce.

'The van then swung back onto the road and sped away at a high speed. This was clearly a deliberate hit and run.'

Mr Pearce said the driver did not appear to lose control of the van, and made no attempt to slow down once on the pavement or to rejoin the road before hitting Mr Robinson.

'There was no attempt made to miss him,' he added.

The trial continues.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Three teenage boys aged 16 to 18 convicted of killing vulnerable 'complete stranger' who they lured to a secluded canal side, violently attacked and shoved in the water

Three teenage boys have been convicted of killing a 'vulnerable' stranger who was violently attacked before he was pushed into a canal and left to die. The body of Scott Anderton, 33, from Leigh, Greater Manchester, was found floating in the Leeds and Liverpool canal in his home town on the morning of March 25.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man admits rape and murder of Glasgow pensioner

A man has pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of a pensioner who was found dead in her Glasgow home. Jason Graham punched, kicked and stamped on Esther Brown, 67, during the violent attack in her flat in May. Graham, 30, was being monitored by police as a registered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Pensioner#Feud#Vw Transporter#Maidstone Crown Court
The Independent

Homeless man jailed for life after admitting to 1983 murder four decades later

A homeless man has been jailed for life after confessing to a murder almost four decades ago.Anthony Kemp was 21 when he murdered Christopher Ainscough with a marble ashtray after they met on a night out in December 1983, Mr Ainscough, who was 50 at the time of his death and originally from Dublin, was found dead inside his flat in Kilburn, north-west London in December 1983 with devastating head injuries, including a fractured skull.Police launched an investigation into the murder, but it was closed in 1985 after no leads were found.In February 2021, Kemp confessed to the murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Man charged with neighbour’s murder

A man has been charged with the murder of his neighbour. Can Arslan, 51, will appear in court on Friday accused of stabbing to death father-of-three Matthew Boorman. Mr Boorman, 43, died during an incident at his home in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury on Tuesday evening. Arslan is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Attempted murder charge after man hit by car in Erdington

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car. Officers were called to Reservoir Road, in Erdington, Birmingham, just after 22:00 BST on Friday and found a man with significant head injuries. The man, in his 40s, remains...
WORLD
The Independent

Matthew Boorman: Neighbour charged with murder after father-of-three stabbed to death on doorstep

A man has been charged with murder after his neighbour was stabbed to death and two others were injured.Matthew Boorman, a 43-year-old father to three children, died after sustaining “serious injuries” at his home in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on Tuesday.Two off-duty police officers intervened during the incident on Snowdonia Road evening, tackling and restraining the knifeman, Gloucestershire Police said.Boorman’s wife Sarah, who is in her 30s, suffered a leg wound and was treated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.Another neighbour, Peter Marsden, who is in his 40s, is in a “critical but stable condition” at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, having suffered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

David Amess: Father ‘traumatised’ after son held over MP’s killing

The father of the suspect in the fatal stabbing of Tory MP Sir David Amess has said he feels “traumatised” by his son’s arrest.Police have yet to officially name the person detained on Friday after the killing of the veteran parliamentarian. But Harbi Ali Kullane said his 25-year-old son, Ali Harbi Ali, was being held in custody by police. The BBC and several other news outlets have also named the same man as the suspect in detention.Mr Kullane, who was said to be a former adviser to the prime minister of Somalia, told The Sunday Times: “I’m feeling very...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Altrincham crash: Man charged over fatal hit-and-run

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an 18-year-old was knocked down and killed. Marcus Simmons-Allen was struck by a Volkswagen Scirocco on George Richards Way in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, at about 21:00 BST on 10 October. Greater Manchester Police said Mr Simmons-Allen was hit...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Farmer accused of attempting to murder neighbour, 71, in row over land by deliberately driving into him at 20mph tells court he has no memory of 'hit and run'

A farmer accused of deliberately running over his next-door neighbour as part of a years-long land dispute has claimed he has no memory of the alleged hit-and-run. Turf farmer Charles Wood, 59, of Sandhurst, Kent, whose high-profile clients have included Number 10 Downing Street and the Wentworth Golf Course, repeatedly told a jury he has no recollection of the day he is said to have tried to kill 71-year-old Thomas Robinson.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three attempted murder arrests over Burton hit-and-run

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a vehicle was deliberately driven at a group of people, police say. A man suffered potentially life-changing injuries to his legs in the incident in Burton-upon-Trent town centre on Friday. The 34-year-old victim, who is local, remains in hospital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment two 'drunk' teachers stumble into WRONG apartment and get into BED with married couple and their young child before homeowner chases them out into the street and is shot by one of the intruders

Surveillance footage shows the bizarre moment two physical education teachers, ended up at the wrong apartment after a very boozy night and one even climbed into a bed with a married couple - sparking a shootout that left the homeowner with a bullet wound in the back. Darius Tyonne Cohen,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NHS nurse faces 10 years in jail for ‘cleaning up crime scene after son kneecapped love rival’

A mental health nurse is facing 10 years in prison for cleaning up a crime scene after her son “kneecapped” a love rival in her car.Bolton Crown Court heard Patricia Dean, 58, phoned in sick to her job at a Manchester hospital to tidy her car after Vincenzo De Falco shot Jonathan Smith with a shotgun, MailOnline reported.Dean had the Mercedes sports model car undergo a full valet to wash away Mr Smith’s blood while police were searching for her 28-year-old son.Mr Smith was found in a Rochdale street and underwent hours of surgery on his legs, the court heard.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grandmother whose three-year-old grandchild was snatched by deranged homeless man in the Bronx is so traumatized she had to see a doctor - as toddler's grandpa said he'd have KILLED abductor

A woman who watched her granddaughter get snatched off a Bronx sidewalk by a deranged homeless man has sought medical care in effort to deal with the trauma of the attempted abduction. Gabriela Derevjanik was walking with her three grandchildren Monday afternoon when Santiago Salcedo, a 27-year-old homeless man, wrapped...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

A Michigan woman has been charged with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with stab wounds inside a garbage bag, authorities said.Justine Johnson, 22, was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference.Police were called last Friday to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMPH.com

Accused drunk driver charged with hit and run, murder

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno man could face 19 years in prison after police say he hit and killed someone while driving under the influence. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Rolando Enrique Alvarenga-Aguilar was driving while intoxicated on October 9 and hit two people waiting next to a taco truck near Maple and Belmont. One of the victims, however, recently died as a result of the collision.
FRESNO, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

251K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy