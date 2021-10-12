CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

What One Man Learned Reading All 27,000 Marvel Comics

By Matt Singer
 9 days ago
Now in its fourth “phase,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe spans upwards of 70 hours of films and television shows. It’s an enormous franchise — but it’s tiny compared to the totality of Marvel Comics itself, whose literary universe of superheroes has been in continuous publication since the early 1960s. All told, the company’s epic story stretches across more than 27,000 individual issues — with new installments coming out each and every Wednesday.

The Best Comics We Read July-September 2021

We asked our contributors to share the best comic book, graphic novel, or webcomic they read from July through September, and can we just say: your comics TBR won’t know what hit it! We have sci-fi dystopia and superhero origin stories; shoujo manga and memoir; and a middle grade graphic novel with a heroine named Garlic who confronts the village vampire! There’s something here for comics readers of all stripes, so dive right in and enjoy!
Stateside Podcast: He read All of the Marvels

With great bookshelves come great responsibilities. For writer and critic Douglas Wolk, that means consuming some 27,000 comic books – the entirety of Marvel comics’ output spanning more than half a century. And he wrote a book about it: All of the Marvels published October 12. GUEST:. Douglas Wolk, writer,...
Best Marvel: The Eternals comics to read before the movie comes out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that “Eternals” is coming to theaters in less than a month, many people are curious about these never-before-seen Marvel characters. While Marvel fans may be well aware of the Eternals and how they’re enmeshed in the Marvel Universe, those new to these near-immortal beings may be wondering exactly what their backstories are — and how they may play out in the new movie.
Season Review: Marvel’s What If…? Season One

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still on top of its game regarding its captivating storytelling, memorable characters, and miraculous world-building. Heck, it even continues to make rising stars out of lesser-known actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Holland, just to name a few. After the incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience that was Avengers: Endgame, we assumed that Disney’s money-making franchise would go downhill beyond that point. Well, we thought wrong.
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

