Covington officially recognizes 911 as first responders
COVINGTON, Ga. — Staff members of the Covington-Newton County 911 Center were officially recognized as first responders by the city. During the Covington City Council’s Oct. 4 meeting, council members unanimously approved a resolution emotionally read by Mayor Steve Horton to recognize Covington-Newton County 911 tele-communicators “as first responders and part of the critical infrastructure of the public safety framework.”www.covnews.com
Comments / 0