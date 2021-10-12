Contour begins flights from Milwaukee to Indy, Pittsburgh
Contour Airlines on Tuesday launched its nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport with daily service to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.www.bizjournals.com
