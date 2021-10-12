Contour begins flights from Milwaukee to Indy, Pittsburgh

Milwaukee native Sam Neufeld launched a virtual education platform, Trumpet Warmup, for users to gain more accessibility to trumpet education. Neufeld, a Bayside native who went to Nicolet High School, began playing trumpet at age 10 and pursued a career in professional music, attending the New School in New York and pursuing a master's degree from the University of Miami's school of music. He has performed at a variety of jazz clubs and festivals across the country including the Montreal Jazz Festival and Monterey Jazz Festival and locally at the Riverside Theater with Leslie Odom Jr.

