CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Contour begins flights from Milwaukee to Indy, Pittsburgh

By Todd Bragstad
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Contour Airlines on Tuesday launched its nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport with daily service to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Contour Airlines
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee native launches virtual trumpet education platform

Milwaukee native Sam Neufeld launched a virtual education platform, Trumpet Warmup, for users to gain more accessibility to trumpet education. Neufeld, a Bayside native who went to Nicolet High School, began playing trumpet at age 10 and pursued a career in professional music, attending the New School in New York and pursuing a master's degree from the University of Miami's school of music. He has performed at a variety of jazz clubs and festivals across the country including the Montreal Jazz Festival and Monterey Jazz Festival and locally at the Riverside Theater with Leslie Odom Jr.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Milwaukee Business Journal

Maney-Hartlaub at home at City Year

Stephanie Maney-Hartlaub's love for education and helping children elevate through school comes from her own personal experiences. Learn more about her in this Executive Profile. Best Places to Work and HR Awards. Recognizing companies that have great work environments and practices. Join The Milwaukee Business Journal as we honor these...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

$600,000 PNC grant seeds new fund to support at least 100 Black businesses in Milwaukee area

When Angela and Bennie Smith were starting Daddy's Soul Food & Grille in 2014, they got a $10,000 loan through the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. (WWBIC). "It may seem small to some, but it was everything to us," Angela Smith said Wednesday at an event announcing a new $600,000 fund to help at least 100 other Milwaukee-area businesses like hers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee

Comments / 0

Community Policy